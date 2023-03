Asteroide recientemente descubierto pasará cerca de la Tierra este sábado

A newly-discovered asteroid #2023DZ2 will safely fly past Earth at a distance of 0.00117 AU from Earth at 19:51 UTC on March 25, 2023. It was 1st observed at @GTCtelescope on Feb 27, 2023. Its estimated diameter is between 43 – 95 m & it belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. pic.twitter.com/Yf9vEY01ud