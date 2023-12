Se confirma la primera extinción de un pez marino atribuida a la actividad humana

Breaking: the Javan Stingaree has become the first species of marine fish declared extinct in modern times.



Learn more: https://t.co/kFAa9Dn4Tg



Learn more: https://t.co/SnJMTCLyJ5



Photo credit: Edda Aßel, Museum für Naturkunde Berlin. pic.twitter.com/ztSKc93nQv