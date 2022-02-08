08 Febrero 2022 14:29
Premios Oscar 2022: Esta es la lista de nominados

Durante la mañana de este martes, la Academia anunció la lista completa de las nominaciones a la 94° edición de la ceremonia. Entre los nominados, la lista la encabeza "The Power of the Dog" con 12 nominaciones, y destaca en nuestro país la nominación de “Bestia”, como mejor corto animado.

Los premios Oscar 2022 anunciaron este martes la lista completa de nominados a la 94° edición de esta importante ceremonia.

En el anuncio realizado por la Academia, destaca la cinta de Netflix, “The Power of the Dog”, con 12 nominaciones, incluyendo a Mejor Director, por June Campion, la única mujer en esta categoría.

De cerca, le siguen “Dune”, con 10 nominaciones y Belfast con 7 nominaciones. Además, en nuestro país destaca la nominación de “Bestia”, corto dirigido por Hugo Covarrubias, y que compite en la categoría de “Mejor Cortometraje Animado”.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película:

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor Actor:

  • Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”
  • Will Smith, “King Richard”
  • Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mejor Actriz:

  • Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • Olivia Colman, ‘The Lost Daughter”
  • Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Mejor Actor de Reparto:

  • Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
  • Troy Kotsur, “Coda”
  • Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog
  • JK Simmons, “Being the Rciardos”
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

  • Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
  • Judi Dench, “Belfast”
  • Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Mejor Director

  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
  • Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Mejor Guion Adaptado:

  • “Coda”
  • “Dune”
  • “The Lost Daughter”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “Drive my car”

Mejor Guion Original:

  • “Belfast”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “The Worst Person in the World”

Mejor Película Animada:

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor Película Internacional:

  • Drive My Car (Japan)
  • Flee (Denmark)
  • The Hand of God (Italy)
  • Yanna (Buhtan)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Mejor Fotografía:

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of The Dog
  • The Tragedy
  • West Side Story

Mejor Edición:

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick…Boom!

Mejor Cortometraje:

  • Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Mejor Cortometraje Animado:

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Mejor Cortometraje Documental:

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs of Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Mejor Documental:

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs of Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Mejor Banda Sonora:

  • Dont look up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Mejor Canción Original:

  • Be Alive
  • Dos Oroguitos
  • Down to Joy
  • No Time To Die
  • Somehow to Do

Mejor Sonido:

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor Diseño de Producción:

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • Power
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario:

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nigthmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje:

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Mejores Efectos Visuales:

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
Corto animado chileno “Bestia” es nominado a los Premios Oscar 2022
SourceTexto: La Nación/Foto: Twitter
Leonardo Medinahttps://www.lanacion.cl

