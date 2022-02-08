Premios Oscar 2022: Esta es la lista de nominados

Los premios Oscar 2022 anunciaron este martes la lista completa de nominados a la 94° edición de esta importante ceremonia.
En el anuncio realizado por la Academia, destaca la cinta de Netflix, “The Power of the Dog”, con 12 nominaciones, incluyendo a Mejor Director, por June Campion, la única mujer en esta categoría.
De cerca, le siguen “Dune”, con 10 nominaciones y Belfast con 7 nominaciones. Además, en nuestro país destaca la nominación de “Bestia”, corto dirigido por Hugo Covarrubias, y que compite en la categoría de “Mejor Cortometraje Animado”.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película:
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor Actor:
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Mejor Actriz:
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, ‘The Lost Daughter”
- Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Mejor Actor de Reparto:
- Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “Coda”
- Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, “Being the Rciardos”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
- Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Judi Dench, “Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Mejor Director
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Mejor Guion Adaptado:
- “Coda”
- “Dune”
- “The Lost Daughter”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Drive my car”
Mejor Guion Original:
- “Belfast”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
Mejor Película Animada:
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Película Internacional:
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Yanna (Buhtan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Mejor Fotografía:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of The Dog
- The Tragedy
- West Side Story
Mejor Edición:
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
Mejor Cortometraje:
- Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Mejor Cortometraje Animado:
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor Cortometraje Documental:
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs of Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor Banda Sonora:
- Dont look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor Canción Original:
- Be Alive
- Dos Oroguitos
- Down to Joy
- No Time To Die
- Somehow to Do
Mejor Sonido:
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor Diseño de Producción:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- Power
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario:
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nigthmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje:
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejores Efectos Visuales:
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home