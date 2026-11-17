El ejército de Ucrania lanzó un ataque de gran magnitud contra el puente de Crimea, el cual une la anexionada península con Rusia continental, y provocó graves daños en la estructura.

Volodímir Zelenski, presidente ucraniano, detalló este martes que el ejército ocupó drones Palianitsa, el cohete dron Ruta y misiles Neptune y FP-5 Flamingo, recogió Emol.

Describió la ofensiva de “sin precedentes” y lo describió como una respuesta a los ataques rusos contra infraestructuras ucranianas.

“Todo el mundo puede ver los daños en el principal paso militar desde territorio ruso hacia nuestra Crimea ucraniana. Este es el resultado de la séptima etapa de la operación, que se llevó a cabo durante varias semanas y fue desarrollada y coordinada por el Servicio de Seguridad junto con el Estado Mayor del Ejército”, sostuvo.

Mediante un comunicado, el Comité de Instrucción de Rusia reconoció “daños estructurales” en el puente.

“Se ha incoado un caso penal por atentado terrorista (…), las formaciones armadas ucranianas atacaron el puente de Crimea con aparatos no tripulados. Como resultado, se han producido daños estructurales”, señalaron.

El portavoz del Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, explicó que el presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, fue informado sobre el ataque y aseguró que el sector dañado será restaurado.

“No hay ninguna duda de que el puente será restaurado. Y será incluso mejor que antes”, comentó al medio local Izvestia.

Pese al ataque, las autoridades prorrusas de Sebastopol (Crimea) mencionaron que la ciudad no se quedará sin alimentos ni combustible. “El puente de Crimea prácticamente no se usaba para el transporte de mercancías, por lo tanto lo sucedido no tendrá impacto en el bienestar de la ciudad. (…) Todo está bajo control”, explicó el gobernador Mijaíl Razvozháev.

En imágenes difundidas por el medio Meduza, se apreciaban graves daños en la base del puente. Por un lado, faltaba uno de los arcos de la carretera y una sección de la calzada aparecía sumergida en el agua.

Grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine, all units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces involved, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff, and all our weapons manufacturers for an unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure. Today, everyone can see the consequences for the main military crossing from Russian territory into our Ukrainian Crimea. This is the result of the seventh stage of an operation carried out over several weeks, developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our warriors gradually destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the way to the final objective. For this, they used “Dovbush,” “Vendetta,” “Da Vinci,” “Sichen,” “Mich-2000,” “Ruta,” “Palianytsia,” “An-197,” “FP-1,” “FP-5 Flamingo,” and “R-360 Neptune.” Today, at the key stage, the “Palianytsia” drones performed exceptionally well, striking the road section of the bridge, while “Neptune” missiles, “Ruta” drones, and FP-5 drones struck the railway section. Using “Flamingo,” our warriors carried out a precision-guided strike – and the communications uplink worked flawlessly until the very last seconds. We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation – and every proposal has been met with loud rejection. Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, and the Odesa region. We are restoring our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began. Ukraine’s defensive capabilities are strong and will remain so, and we will never leave terror against our cities and people unanswered. I thank the true warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, all our Defense Forces, our intelligence agencies, and EVERY manufacturer of weapons effectively used to defend Ukraine, Ukrainians, and our national interests. Glory to Ukraine!