“Oppenheimer” la gran ganadora en los Premios Oscar 2024: Conoce la lista completa de los que se llevaron la estatuilla

Tras semanas de expectativas, la 96° edición de los Premios Oscar se llevó a cabo este domingo 10 de marzo en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, en una ceremonia que destacó lo mejor del cine. El certamen, que se realizó en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood, galardonó el desempeño de directores, bandas sonoras, vestuarios, guion, actores y actrices, entre otras categorías.
“Oppenheimer”, cinta dirigida por Christopher Nolan, llegaba como una de las grandes favoritas al contar con trece nominaciones, de las que consiguió siete, entre las que se incluye mejor película, director, actor principal (Cillian Murphy) y actor de reparto (Robert Downey Jr.).
“Me siento muy abrumado, Chris Nolan, Emma Thomas, fue el viaje más grande. les debo más de lo que les puedo decir. Ustedes me cargaron a lo largo de esto. Admiro a todos mis compañeros de categoría. Gracias por todo, soy un irlandés muy orgulloso”, señaló Murphy al recibir su primera estatuilla dorada.
Muy de cerca le siguió la cinta de Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”, la que se llevó cuatro galardones, incluido el de mejor actriz principal (Emma Stone). Frente al micrófono, la actriz indicó: “Mi vestido está roto, creo que pasó en ‘I just Ken’, esto me abruma muchísimo, mi voz también se fue. Las mujeres sobre este escenario, las mujeres en esta categoría. La otra noche estaba entrando en pánico, como en este momento, pero esto se trata sobre un equipo que se unió para hacer algo más maravilloso que la suma de sus partes, eso es lo mejor de hacer películas”.
Las películas chilenas “La Memoria Infinita”, de Maite Alberdi, nominada en Mejor Documental, y “El Conde”, de Pablo Larraín, no ganaron el Oscar.
LA LISTA DE GANADORES DE LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2024
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (GANADORA)
Mejor Guion Original
- Anatomy of a Fall (GANADORA)
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Live
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- American Fiction (GANADORA)
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (GANADORA)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things (GANADORA)
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things (GANADORA)
- Society of the Snow
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (GANADORA)
Mejor canción original
- “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
- “I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
- “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie) (GANADORA)
Mejor banda sonora original
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) (GANADOR)
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- La Memoria Infinita
- Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol (GANADORA)
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop (GANADORA)
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor largometraje de habla no inglesa
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Japón)
- La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)
- The Teacher’s Lounge (Alemania)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) (GANADORA)
Mejor película de animación
- El Niño y la Garza (GANADORA)
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things (GANADORA)
Mejor montaje
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest (GANADORA)
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One (GANADORA)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
- Napoleon
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) (GANADOR)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz principal
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things) (GANADORA)
Mejor fotografía
- El Conde (Edward Lachman)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
- Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) (GANADORA)
- Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor Dirección
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest