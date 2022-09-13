Los ganadores en los premios Emmy 2022: Los grandes triunfadores fueron “Succession” y “Ted Lasso”

Las series “Succession” y “Ted Lasso” fueron los grandes ganadores en la 74º entrega anual de los premios Emmy.
El certamen tuvo como triunfadores producciones ya probadas, y repartió los premios de una manera que parecía celebrar la diversidad entre el talento, las plataformas y el contenido.
Después del desempeño récord de Netflix en 2021, HBO reafirmó su dominio en su batalla ahora anual con la plataforma por la supremacía en el ámbito de la televisión de prestigio.
HBO Max encabezada por la serie limitada “The White Lotus”, cerró la temporada con 10 galardones en total, más que cualquier otro programa.
Revisa la lista de los ganadores en las principales categorías
Serie dramática destacada
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Euphoria”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
- “Squid Game”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Succession”
- “Yellowjackets”
Destacada serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Serie limitada excepcional
- “Dopesick”
- “The Dropout”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Pam & Tommy”
- “The White Lotus
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- John Turturro, “Severance”
- Christopher Walken, “Severance”
- Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
- Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
- Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
- Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
- Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada o película para te
- Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
- Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
- Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
- Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
- Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
- Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
- Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
- Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
- Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
- Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
- Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
- Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”
Destacada serie de telerrealidad/competencia
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”
- “The Voice”
- “Nailed It!”
Destacada serie de charlas variadas
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Excelente serie de bocetos de variedad
- “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
- “Saturday Night Live”