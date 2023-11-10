Premios Grammy 2024: Revisa la lista de nominados en las principales categorías

La Academia de la Grabación anunció este viernes la lista de nominados y nominadas para los Premios Grammy 2024, ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el 4 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, EEUU.
La cantante estadounidense, SZA, quien estará presente el próximo año en Lollapalooza Chile, encabezó el listado con nueve nominaciones.
En la misma línea, destacan los nombres de Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét y la productora Serban Ghenea, que obtuvieron un total de siete nominaciones.
Además, estrellas como Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Taylor Swift competirán en seis categorías, resaltando el caso de esta última, pues se convirtió en la primera persona con siete nominaciones en la “Canción del año”, con el tema “Anti-Hero”.
Por otra parte, Swift también igualó la marca de Barbra Streisand como la artista más nominada a Mejor Álbum, gracias a “Midnights”.
REVISA A LOS NOMINADOS DE LAS PRINCIPALES CATEGORÍAS:
Disco del Año
- Boygenius – “The Record”
- Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
- Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
- Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
- Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
- SZA – “SOS”
- Taylor Swift – “Midnights”
Canción del Año
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
- Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Grabación del Año
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Jon Batiste – “Worship”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monet
- The War and Treaty
Productor del Año
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del Año
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Mejor Pop Solo Performance
- “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
- “Paint the Town Red” – Doja Cat
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
Mejor Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
Mejor Dance/Electronic Álbum
- “Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- “Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- “Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- Ghost in the Machine” – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
- “Karma” – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
Mejor Grabación Pop Dance
- “One in a Million” – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- “Miracle” – Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
- “Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue
- “Rush” – Troye Sivan
Mejor Rock Álbum
- Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
- Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
- Metallica – “72 Seasons”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
Mejor Performance Rock
- Sculptures Of Anything Goes – Arctic Monkeys
- More Than A Love Song – Black Pumas
- Not Strong Enough – Boygenius
- Rescued – Foo Fighters
- Lux Æterna – Metallica
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- “The Car” – Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record” – Boygenius
- “Cracker Island” – Gorillaz
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying” – PJ Harvey
Mejor Performance Alternativa
- “Belinda Says” Alvvays
- “Body Paint” – Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It” – Boygenius
- “A&W” – Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why” – Paramore
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
- Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
- Emily King – “Special Occasion”
- Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
- Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”
Mejor Canción para Audiovisual
- “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
- “Dance the Night” – Dua Lipa
- “Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice featuring Aqua
- “Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
- “I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling
Mejor Banda Sonora
- “The Fabelmans” – John Williams
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” – John Williams
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ludwig Göransson
- “Oppenheimer” – Ludwig Göransson
- “Barbie” – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Mejor Disco Latino
- La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
- A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
- La Neta – Pedro Capó
- Don Juan – Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno
Mejor Disco Música urbana
- SATURNO – Rauw Alejandro
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G
- DATA – Tainy
Mejor Disco Alternativo Latino
- MARTÍNEZ – Cabra
- Leche De Tigre – Diamante Eléctrico
- Vida Cotidiana – Juanes
- De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade
- EADDA9223 – Fito Paez