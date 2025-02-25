Premios Oscar 2025: Recuerda la fecha de la ceremonia, dónde ver y los nominados por categoría

Tan solo algunos días restan para la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2025, evento organizado por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, y que cada año reconoce a lo mejor del cine.

La edición 97° de la prestigiosa premiación se realizará este domingo 2 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles, a partir de las 21:00 horas de nuestro país.

En tanto, Conan O’Brien será el maestro de ceremonias en esta ocasión, en reemplazo de Jimmy Kimmel.

La ceremonia contará con la transmisión de la cadena TNT en televisión. A la vez, de forma online, el evento se podrá ver a través de la plataforma de streaming MAX

Respecto a los nominados, la película “Emilia Pérez” lidera el listado, al competir en un total de 13 categorías, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actriz.

Por su parte, posteriormente se encuentran las cintas “The Brutalist” y “Wicked”, con 10 menciones cada una, mientras que “A Complete Unknown” y “Cónclave” consiguieron 8 nominaciones.

REVISA LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS:

Mejor película

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejor dirección

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Mejor actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice

Mejor guion original

“Anora” – Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain” – Jesse Eisenberg

“September 5″ – Tim Fehlbaum and Moritz Binder

“The Substance” – Coralie Fargeat

Mejor guion adaptado

“A Complete Unknown” – Jay Cocks and James Mangold

“Conclave” – Peter Straughan

“Emilia Pérez” – Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi

“Nickel Boys” – Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross

“Sing Sing” – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Mejor fotografía

“The Brutalist” – Lol Crawley

“Dune: Part Two” – Greig Fraser

“Emilia Pérez” – Paul Guilhaume

“Maria” – Ed Lachman

“Nosferatu” – Jarin Blaschke

Mejor montaje

“Anora” – Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” – Dávid Jancsó

“Conclave” – Nick Emerson

“Emelia Pérez” – Juliette Welfling

“Wicked” – Myron Kerstein

Mejor diseño de producción

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Mejor vestuario

“A Complete Unknown” – Arianne Phillips

“Conclave” – Lisy Christl

“Gladiator II” – David Crossman and Janty Yates

“Nosferatu” – Linda Muir

“Wicked” – Paul Tazewell

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejores efectos visuales

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Mejor sonido

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor banda sonora original

“The Brutalist” – Daniel Blumberg

“Conclave” – Volker Bertelmann

“Emilia Pérez” – Clément Ducol and Camille

“Wicked” – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

“The Wild Robot” – Kris Bowers

Mejor canción original

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Mejor película de animación

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2″

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor película internacional

“I’m Still Here” (Brazil)

“The Girl with the Needle” (Denmark)

“Emilia Pérez” (France)

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany)

“Flow” (Latvia)

Mejor documental

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Mejor cortometraje de animación

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Mejor cortometraje documental

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”